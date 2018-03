Genoa, Nev. — Motorists should anticipate slick roads if they are headed into the mountains this morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a spinout at Highway 50 and Spooner summit at 8:10 a.m. There's no report of injuries.

Road controls are in effect over Kingsbury Grade and on Highway 50 from Carson City to South Lake Tahoe this morning.

Chains are being required over Interstate 80, Highway 50 and Highway 88 over the Sierra.