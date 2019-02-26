Mountain rescuers gather at Tahoe for training

About 300 members of search and rescue teams, including 18 accredited mountain rescue teams, will be in Stateline Friday and Saturday for this year's California Region Mountain Rescue Association Technical Snow & Ice Reaccreditation.

Hosted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Mountain Rescue Team, the conference will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Heavenly Mountain Resort.

"The Sheriff's Office and our partners are asking the public to be mindful of this even and to drive safely for road conditions," Undersheriff Ron Elges said.