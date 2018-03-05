Mother, son killed in Kirkwood skiing accident

A Bay Area woman and her son were killed when they were buried under 3 feet of snow while skiing back to their condo at Kirkwood Ski Resort.

Olga Perkovic, 50, and 7-year-old son Aaron Goodstein were found at about 9 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor spotted some ski gloves on the snow by the family’s condos.

The neighbor investigated and found the two were lying beneath the snow.

According to the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office, the two were reported missing at about 6:40 p.m.

They were last seen boarding the lift at chair seven at 4 p.m. Deputies determined they returned to the ondo by an alternate route which brought them through the woods into the complex. When they reached the complex they skied under a roof covered with snow that slid off, burying them.

They were found unconscious and dug out of the snow. Mother and child were flown to Barton Memorial and Carson Tahoe hospitals, but neither survived.

Perkovic was visiting Kirkwood for a vacation with her three children and her mother.

“The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office, along with all the involved emergency personnel offer our condolences to Ms. Perkovic’s husband, their family and friends,” Undersheriff Spencer Case said.

Responders to the search included Alpine County Sheriff's Office, Alpine County Search and Rescue, Eastern Alpine Fire, Kirkwood Fire, Kirkwood Ski Patrol and Kirkwood Security.