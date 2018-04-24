Mother of 10 takes over as preventative services coordinator

Something about working as the new Carson Valley preventative services coordinator at Tahoe Youth & Family Services appeals to Dorrie Sweetwood.

Sweetwood is a mother of 10 and grandmother of 11, who said after five years working at the Ridge Tahoe, she was ready for a change.

"I wanted to give something back," said the South Lake Tahoe Viking, who has lived in Gardnerville for the past five years.

Sweetwood came back to the area from Tulsa, Okla., where two of her adult children and a grandchild still live.

She is hoping to expand the mentoring program in Douglas County by encouraging more volunteers.

Volunteer mentors minimum commitment is four hours a month for a year.

According to the nonprofit organization, all prospective volunteers must undergo a background check. Tahoe Youth will train and support for the mentors, including such no-cost activities as visiting Grover Hot Springs or the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Sweetwood's goal for the spring mentoring campaign is to bring the number of mentored youth to 30.

Anyone interested should call Sweetwood at 775-782-4202, ext. 104, or visit the web site at http://www.tahoeyouth.org

Tahoe Youth & Family Services is a nonprofit organization founded in South Lake Tahoe in 1971. It expanded to Douglas County ins 2005.