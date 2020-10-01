Morton new chairman of Food Closet

Mike Morton



The Board of Directors of the Carson Valley Community Food Closet elected Mike Morton as its new chairman at its monthly meeting.

An attorney for the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Morton has been a member of the Food Closet Board of Directors since March 2016. Morton, 31, moved to Northern Nevada six years ago to begin his legal career with the State of Nevada.

“It’s such an honor to have the confidence of my fellow Board members and the staff of the Food Closet in my ability to guide such a pillar of the Carson Valley Community during such trying times,” Morton said. “I definitely wouldn’t be in this position if Don McRoberts, the outgoing chair, didn’t invite me to join the Board four and a half years ago.”

Those trying times were caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Food banks and other social services have seen an increased need from the community since the viral pandemic caused health and economic crisis since March of this year. “It’s no secret that the spread of COVID-19 has hurt families here in Carson Valley, both physically and in their wallets. But just as it has since the Food Closet was actually a closet back in 1989, I have immense faith that this community will continue care for its own.”

Morton’s first big task of leading the Food Closet and its new 10,000-square foot facility is ensuring that its clients have a bit of normalcy this holiday season by stocking the Food Closet with the commodities necessary to provide over 700 meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas, especially while regular donors are also cash-strapped and food prices are on the rise.

“During these uncertain times, the Food Closet is going to do everything and anything it can do to make sure that our friends and neighbors have the certainty of Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. My most important calls for the next two months will be for gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkeys, hams, and everything else that makes our family holiday meals so special. We all deserve one – no matter what our current socioeconomic situation is.”

Morton said he is most proud of Sarah Sanchez and Denise Banes, the board’s only two employees.

“These two women have worked day and night on a shoe-string budget since March to ensure that Carson Valley re-mains fed and our volunteers are safe during distribution hours. If you are willing to volunteer your time and resources, the Food Closet will welcome you with open arms.”