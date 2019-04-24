Mormon Station announces May programs

Mormon Station State Historic Park is offering a number of interpretive programs in May. Mormon Station is located in Genoa four miles west of Highway 395 in Carson Valley.

May 4: Guided Walk of Historic Genoa

Mormon Station is located in the heart of the Genoa National Historic District, which encompasses over 25 structures and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Join a park interpreter 11 a.m. May 4 for a guided walk throughout a portion of the historic district. During the approximately one-mile roundtrip walk, we will discuss the significance of the structures located along the route.

Pre-registration is required for these programs, and each walk is limited to no more than 30 participants. Those interested in participating in a guided walk must pre-register by emailing Chris at mormonstation@parks.nv.gov. Please include the name of each participant in your party and the date of the hike you would like to register for. Emails will be answered in the order they are received. Each program will be limited to the first 30 registered people only.

May 5: Guided Tour of the Grounds

Join a park ranger 1 p.m. May 5 for a "behind the scenes" guided tour of the grounds of Mormon Station State Historic Park, and learn about the fascinating history of this four-acre parcel of land. Participants will also tour park structures that are normally closed to the public.

May 11: Guided Tour of the Grounds

There's far more to Mormon Station than meets the eye. Join a park ranger 11-11:45 a.m. for a "behind the scenes" guided tour of the grounds of Mormon Station State Historic Park, and learn about the of this four-acre parcel of land. Participants will also tour park structures that are normally closed to the public.

May 11: History Talk – Braving the California Trail through Nevada

For many emigrants who braved the California Trail in the mid-1800s, the segment through Nevada was the most hated and feared portion of the entire journey. A park interpreter will discuss what made travel through the Great Basin of Nevada so arduous for wagon trains 2-2:30 p.m., and will explore topics such as the forty-mile desert, the Humboldt River and the legend of the Buenaventura River.

May 12: Artifact Talk – "What is that?"

Many of the artifacts in Mormon Station's collection were very important items to people living in the Carson Valley area 100-plus years ago. New inventions have made some of these items obsolete, while others are simply no longer a part of day-to-day life for many people. As a result, sometimes the purpose behind artifacts isn't obvious to us. Join park staff 11-11:30 a.m. for a talk that will highlight select artifacts and discuss their purpose.

May 12: "Make your own Petroglyphs" (Children's Activity)

Stop by the park anytime between noon and 2 p.m. to learn about Native American petroglyphs! In this activity, children will make their own "petroglyphs" using arts and crafts materials, which will be theirs to keep at the end of the program. This program is designed for children ages 5-12, but all are welcome to participate.

May 19: History Talk – The Early Years of Mormon Station

The early settlement of Mormon Station was filled with tumultuous events including theft, land claim disputes, and numerous attempts to create a new Territory. Join park staff 11 a.m. May 19 for a talk on the early settlement and development of Mormon Station, and what life was like for the early settlers.

May 19: History Talk – Abner Blackburn and the 1850 Mormon Station

In 1851, John Reese founded the permanent Mormon Station trading post where the park is now located, but did you know there was a temporary trading post established in 1850 about one-mile north of Reese's post? Join park staff 1 p.m. May 19 for a history talk focused on the "1850 Mormon Station," and one of the key figures in its founding, Abner Blackburn.

May 25: Guided Walk of Historic Genoa

May 26: "Make a Model Covered Wagon" (Children's Activity)

Stop by Mormon Station anytime between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to make your own model covered wagon! During this activity, children will be lead through the process making their own model covered wagon using arts and crafts materials. Throughout the activity, we will discuss what life was like for pioneers on the California Trail. This activity is designed for children ages 5-10, but all are welcome to participate. All necessary supplies will be provided by the park.