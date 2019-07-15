Morgan and the Emblems return to Dangberg

This month, Todd Morgan & the Emblems will return for a third season 6:30 p.m. July 25 at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

The group will be performing modern pop/rock and roll, blues, funk, disco, hot jazz, country and early rock ‘n’ roll.

Morgan has been fronting his band, The Emblems, or performing solo for more than 10 years in the Sacramento area, as well as throughout California and Nevada. Morgan has been nominated for a SAMMIE three times. In 2015 his album, Sweet Pretender, was rated one of Submerge Magazine’s “Top 15 Albums of the Year”. The song, “Running Wild”, from the album, won West Coast Songwriters’ “Best Song of the Year” and is currently a semi-finalist in the 2019 Nashville “Music City Songstar” competition.

“The very talented Todd Morgan, along with his band, is a crowd favorite and everyone is looking forward to their return,” said Kim Harris, the park’s events manager.

The ticket price is $15 for adults, $10 for members and free for 16 years and younger. Space is limited and the event could sell out. Non-member tickets can be purchased at dangberg.eventbrite.com.

Bring to all events and no pets allowed – service animals only. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy as no food or beverages will be sold at either of these events.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before each event for anyone who would like an introduction to the park’s history.

The 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival is sponsored by Douglas County, Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments – Tim Cleveland, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Inn, Holiday Inn Express – Minden, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The full 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at Dangberg.org.