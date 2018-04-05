More smoke than fires on Wednesday

East Fork firefighters extinguished a motor home fire at Riverview Mobile Home Park before it could spread to the wildland on Wednesday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Scott Fraser said the RV fire appeared to be the result of a mechanical problem.

Firefighters were called out at around 1:15 p.m., not long after clearing from a gas leak on Redwood Circle.

The motor home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and flames were starting to spread to the wildland.

Winds were light, slowing the fire's progress. It was knocked down by 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters also responded to a smoldering controlled burn around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and contacted the property owner.

Backyard burn season continues through May 6, though this weekend's impending weather will probably result in several no burn days.

Neither of the fires contributed to smoky conditions in the Carson Valley on Wednesday night.

Air quality detected in the Gardnerville Ranchos dropped into moderate levels between 7 and 9 p.m. due to a large controlled burn south of Highway 88 on the west slope of the Sierra.

The Eldorado National Forest started burning 1,350 acres at the site of the 16,000-acre Power Fire ahead of the storm.