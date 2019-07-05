More Eagles land in Johnson Lane

Who likes to see Eagles in our valley? I know I do and we are fortunate to have many in the neighborhood. On June 29, Johnson Lane became home to two more resident Eagles. Daniel and Connor Taylor from Troop 33 received their Eagle rank in Boy Scouts. Daniel and Connor have spent many years in scouting. They began their adventure in Pack 33 and completed their task in Troop 33.

It is said that less than 1 percent of all scouts obtain the rank of Eagle. It can be a taunting quest but it is one that will follow Daniel and Connor for the rest of their lives. It is a huge accomplishment and they are two wonderful examples of the Boy Scouts of America. Congratulations Daniel and Connor the entire community is proud of you.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, I am participating parent in Troop 33. The Troop will be hosting their annual car show on Aug 17 at Fuji Park. This year is the 6th year for this amazing event. Generally, there are over 100 cars in attendance. The troop also holds an auction during the show and wraps up the event with some great trophies for the winners. It really is a great event. All the proceeds are used to send the scouts to summer or high adventure camps.

The boys recently returned from a canoeing trek in Canada. Over all two separate groups paddled more than 65 miles on Canadian rivers. They get a short break and then they will head off to New Mexico to attend Camp Philmont. There the boys will be hiking or up to 70 miles in approximately 10 days.

This is a very active troop so those funds from the car show go along way in supporting these adventures. The registration fee is $40. Registrants receive a dash plaque, T-shirt and lunch. You can download the registration form at https://www.carsonvalleycarsoncitynvtroop33.com/car-show.html. Troop 33 looks forward to seeing you at the show. If you have any questions please feel free to contact me at csmjvh@hotmail.com.

If you have a youth event or group you wish to highlight please contact me. Send me a picture and a short narrative. Kids love to see their pictures in the newspaper. Have a great July.

Please send any announcements or organization information to Johnsonlanejournal@outlook.com