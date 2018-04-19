Mono wishes anglers a merry Fishmas

The 2018 Mono County trout fishing season officially kicks off on April 28.

Mono County is well known as an exceptional trout fishing destination, and the opening date has been dubbed "Fishmas" because it's the most wonderful time of the year for anglers.

Another reason to celebrate: winter snow pack in Mono County is nearly 100 percent of normal, which is great news for the water supply, fish and anglers alike.

"The late snow we received this year will certainly help the snowpack and keep our lakes and rivers full — we won't see the CFS and runoff that we experienced last spring, but we still have so much water left from last winter that our lakes and reservoirs will be full well into late fall," said Jeff Simpson, Mono County's economic development manager. "With spring's warming temps, we will likely have early access to some of the higher elevation lakes like Virginia Lakes, Tioga Lake, Ellery Lake, Saddlebag Lake and Rock Creek Lake."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has planned 630,000 pounds in fish stocking allotments for Mono County and Inyo County, currently scheduled for every other week along with holidays and local events, according to James Erdman, an environmental scientist with the department.

Mono County is committed to stocking approximately 20,000 pounds of rainbow trout this year. Some of the Mono County streams and lakes regularly stocked throughout the fishing season include Rock Creek, Rock Creek Lake, Convict Lake, Crowley Lake, Mammoth Lakes Basin (which includes Twin, Mary, Mamie and George), the June Lake Loop (June, Gull, Silver and Grant), Saddlebag Lake, Lee Vining Creek, Lundy Lake, Big Virginia and Little Virginia Lakes, Twin Lakes in Bridgeport, Bridgeport Reservoir, Robinson Creek and the West Walker River.

State staff attempt to visit waters prior to opening day to generate a list (including photos) of waters that are ice-free and accessible to fishermen. Please visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife's website to find a list of open waters in Inyo and Mono counties.