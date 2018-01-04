Mono searchers rescue fallen ice climber

An injured ice climber was flown to Reno after he fell 40 feet at Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon.

Mono County Sheriff's Search & Rescue responded to a report of the fall at 12:15 p.m. Monday.

The 64-year-old Mono County resident was climbing the ice when he fell.

Five members of the search and rescue team hiked down from Tioga Pass Road while two more were lowered from California Highway Patrol helicopter H-40.

Sheriff Ingrid Braun said the patient was placed in a litter and carried to spot where the helicopter could hoist him up. Care Flight picked up the man at Lee Vining Airport and transported him to Reno.

"Because this incident occurred beyond the closure of Tioga Pass, SAR required the assistance of CalTrans to access the best entry point," Braun said. "Many thanks to the California Highway Patrol for their invaluable assistance in rescuing the injured climber. Also, thank you to Care Flight for safely transporting the patient to critical care in Reno. We appreciate the willingness of our partner agencies to assist whenever we call."

Braun thanked rescuers for their efforts.

"Finally, the most recognition goes to our SAR Team, who voluntarily risk life and limb to rescue those who are injured in our backcountry and remote locations," she said. "The dedication and skill of our SAR Team is unmatched, and I am proud that they are a part of our organization."