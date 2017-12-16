Mono searchers honor volunteers

The president of Mono County's Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team received its top honor on Dec. 10.

Carole Schilz was named the Pete Schoerner Rescue Member of the Year for 2017. The award is named after a team member who died in an ice climbing accident in 1996.

Schilz also serves on the team's board of directors and as an active responder, who has participated in 351 events and incidents since she joined in 2007.

Recent member Jim Wallace was named Rick Mosher Candidate Member of the Year. Wallace has participated in 61 events since joining in April. The award is named after the only team member to have died in the line of duty while searching in a small airplane that crashed during an operation on Aug. 15, 1979.

Bill Greene received an award for 20 years of service. Greene has been a very active member since 1997, and has responded to 527 search and rescue calls and over a thousand team events. He has been a frequent operations leader, teacher, and technical expert for many things, and also serves as chief financial officer for the volunteer corporation.

Awards for 10 years of service were presented to Marie French, Brad Schilz, and Schilz. The 2017 honorees were presented with laser engraved wood.

Don Deck started the Team's website in 2001 and joined the team as a support member in 2002. Deck has contributed thousands of hours of behind the scenes work in support of the team as webmaster, database administrator, and record keeper for over 15 years. He is retiring, and was presented with an embroidered logoed jacket by team president Schilz.

Steve Case was awarded the first Golden Carabiner Award for his 25 years of service.

New members who completed training and testing to advance from candidate to rescue member status were awarded with red team uniform shirts. They are Cheryl Buchanan, Eric Kaufman and Wallace.

The Mono County Sheriff's is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization founded in 1966.