Mono County seeking search and rescue volunteers

The Mono County Sheriff's Office is seeking volunteers who are interested in becoming part of the dynamic and benevolent Mono County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) team. At the direction of the Mono County Sheriff's Office and the SAR Coordinator, the team responds to search and rescue missions in diverse terrain and weather, some of which can be challenging. Essential qualities of a volunteer include a dedication to public service and a willingness to devote personal time not only for missions, but also for mandatory trainings. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, possess a valid California driver's license, and be able to pass a background check.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, join us at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, for our Recruitment Night. The location of the SAR team's building is on the Mammoth Water District property at 1315 Meridian Ave. Visit our website http://www.monosar.org for more information.