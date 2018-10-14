Mono authorities seek missing Chalfant girl

Authorities are seeking help finding a 16-year-old Mono County girl who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Karlie Lain Guse was last seen on Ponderosa Street near White Mountain Estate Road in Chalfant.

She is described as 5-feet, 7 inches tall weighing 110 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Mono County Sheriff Ingrid Braun said Karlie may be disoriented and does not have any personal belongings or cell phone with her.

Anyone who has seen Karlie or has any information regarding her whereabouts, should call Mono County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 760-932-7549, option 7.