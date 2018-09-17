Mom’s Sand Harbor picture wins national contest

A stay-at-home mom, who first visited Lake Tahoe two years before, won Aspira's 2018 America State Parks Photo Contest over 10,000 other entries.

The photo of Sand Harbor was taken by Karen Wong, who the Nevada Division of State Parks said won the contest without the benefit of a professional experience, but with the help of her Smartphone.

"I'm still in disbelief that my photo was selected and won," Wong said. "Our family visited Lake Tahoe for the first time two years ago and it is our favorite lake. I was inspired by Pinterest photos of Sand Harbor and we finally got a chance to go back to this beautiful spot."

The state announced that the photo of Sand Harbor won the top award on Monday.

"Nevada's 26 State Parks are an outdoor enthusiast's paradise, featuring premier recreational opportunities, epic stories, historic treasures, native species, and inspiring vistas spanning every geographic region in our great state," said Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Director Bradley Crowel. "We are thrilled that our residents and visitors continue to bring the essence of Nevada's State Parks to life by sharing their memories, outdoor discoveries, and iconic natural and cultural wonders – through their own creative lenses."

Wong said family plans to explore additional Nevada State Parks, including Valley of Fire State Park, in the near future.

"State Parks are places for families to create memories and enjoy the natural beauty," Wong said. "There is so much to see and never enough time. It's important to take time out of our busy lives."

Aspira provides campground reservation software used by the state.