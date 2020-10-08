Mobile food truck plans stop in the Ranchos

The Northern Nevada Dream Center mobile food truck will be in the parking lot of Wink’s Silver Strike Lanes, 1281 Kimmerling Road, on Saturday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 17.

Volunteers from LifePoint Church will distribute groceries and clothing, and games will be set up for children who attend. Face masks are recommended and will be provided if needed.

Founded in 2010, NNDC aims to support local communities by providing food and clothing assistance; educational services and support for job hunters and those pursuing a GED; children’s programs; and a variety of outreach efforts that include the mobile food truck.

With current economic conditions driving an increased need for food security, Gardnerville resident and NNDC board member Jess Grant said organizers are hoping for a good turnout at the Oct. 17 event.

For more information about NNDC, log on to nndreamcenter.org or call 775-443-4090. NNDC is run by volunteers and staffed part-time; voice messages will be returned promptly.

Women’s golf clinic next week

Carson Valley Golf Course offers a golf clinic for ladies on Tuesday, October 13 at 8 a.m.

Hosted by CVGC’s head golf professional Beau Server, the 30-minute clinic will provide a brief overview of golf fundamentals including chipping, putting, and full swing.

Cost is $10 and all proceeds help fund golf scholarships for local high school girls interested in pursuing the sport in college.

Register for the clinic by calling 775-265-3181. CVGC is located at 1027 Riverview Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Elks host October Dash and Dine events

The Tahoe-Douglas Elks’ Dash and Dine date night menu for Friday, October 9 is fish and chips with coleslaw; the October 23 menu features Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches with fries.

Each takeout meal provides two servings and is prepared by local Lodge members. Donation is $25, and reservations must be made by 4:30 p.m. the Thursday prior to each event.

To reserve an order, call the Lodge at 775-265-5483 and leave a message with your name, phone number, how many dinners-for-two you’d like, and the time between 5-7 p.m. you plan to pick up the food.

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Proceeds from local Elks’ events support organizations and causes for veterans, seniors, and youth in our community.

An entomology question

Over the weekend, my son came into the house and opened his hands to reveal the incredible caterpillar he’d found in the middle of the street.

At about three inches long, this was the largest caterpillar I’ve ever seen. Its thick, plump body was tan and brown with stripes down the back and white diagonal markings along the sides.

The caterpillar didn’t seem agitated and stayed rather still while being held.

We went back outside and as soon as my son set it on the ground, the caterpillar started to propel itself forward with an undulating movement.

When moved onto its back, it lay motionless in a straight line.

The pavement didn’t seem a safe place to leave it, so we let the caterpillar go in one of our front yard shrubs.

I didn’t have much luck in my attempt to research what species it was.

I found a picture of a cutworm that looked vaguely similar, but cutworms are smaller than the caterpillar we found and will curl into a tight c-shape when disturbed.

A variety of sphinx hawk moth caterpillar was another possibility, but no image I saw looked to be a solid match.

Any entomologists out there with a different take?

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.