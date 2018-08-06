Missing Tahoe swimmer found dead

A 24-hour search for a missing swimmer ended 5 p.m. Sunday when El Dorado Sheriff's authorities located his body.

Douglas County reported they were notified of a missing swimmer, who jumped off a boat south of Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe at noon Saturday.

The swimmer didn't come back up and searchers continue looking using boats from Douglas, South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado and Washoe counties and the U.S. Coast Guard.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter aided in the search.

Searches had the help of three K-9 cadaver dogs to help in the search for the missing swimmer on Sunday.