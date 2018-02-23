Officials find missing pieces of crashed plane

Missing parts of an aircraft that crashed on Monday were found a half mile south of the scene on Thursday.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team members used their drone to find the missing parts of the Piper Seneca.

The aircraft crashed on the Washoe Tribe's Stewart Ranch just south of Indian Hills just before lunchtime on Monday.

Pilot Stephen Filice, 64, of Minden, was killed in the impact.

Douglas County and FAA officials met near the scene to conduct a search for a piece of the aircraft that a witness said fell off just before the crash.