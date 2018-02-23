Rescuers spend long night on mountain with lost skier

Rescuers spent a cold and stormy night huddled in a shelter in Mott Canyon after responding to a report of two lost skiers 5 p.m. Thursday.

Members of Douglas County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team were called out Thursday evening after the skiers called 911 to report they were wet and cold and one of them suffered a medical condition.

Searchers found the men about 8 p.m. on the east slope of the Carson Range. One of them, a 25-year-old San Francisco man, was able to make his way out with the help of searchers.

However, the medical condition, which Douglas County Undersheriff Paul Howell said was unrelated to the incident, prevented the 24-year-old Connecticut man from leaving on foot.

Because a snowstorm rolled in, an air evacuation couldn't be conducted so searchers set up emergency shelters and remained with the man through the night.

A second search team responded to the campsite with medication for the man.

Howell said Douglas County received help from El Dorado and Washoe county searchers in the operation.

A Blackhawk helicopter from Naval Air Station Fallon was launched and at 8:30 a.m. was able to airlift the man from the canyon and took him to Minden-Tahoe Airport where medics were waiting.

The man refused treatment.

Both men were cited for skiing out of bounds.

"The Douglas County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public that skiing out of bounds is against the law, and endangers the participants, and those that have to assist them when they become lost or hurt," Howell said. "We would also like to remind those who recreate in the back country to limit your activities to those that do not exceed any limitations one may have due to medical or physical conditions."

The fine for skiing out of bounds is $640.

Temperatures on the mountain dropped down to 3 degrees overnight at 8,800 feet, according to a weather gauge near Jobs Peak.