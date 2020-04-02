Missing man found dead near Topaz Lake

Reno broadcast stations reported a man who went missing was found near Topaz Lake in southern Douglas County.

Bryde Bates, 57, was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. March 26, leaving his home near the intersection of Carriage Drive and East Laramie Drive in Pleasant Valley.

Family members believed he was heading to his work, located near the intersection of South Rock Boulevard and Mill Street.

Douglas County deputies responded to a location near Topaz Lake Park on Monday afternoon, where they found a person dead around 3 p.m.

Bates was driving a silver 2017 Ford F-350 with matching fiberglass camper shell.