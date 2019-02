A missing Indian Hills man has been found safe in Idaho, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported on Wednesday.

Rudy Martinez, 35, left his home on Feb. 8 without his wallet or cell phone and was reported missing on Feb. 15.

Authorities were concerned due to the recent bad weather.

Also located safe was Kyli Mastrian, 17, who was reported missing Feb. 4 after she failed to come home from school. She was found in Reno.