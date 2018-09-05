Miss Lake Tahoe obtains proclamation

As part of her platform, Miss Nevada Runner-up Macie Tuell has obtained a proclamation from Nevada's governor declaring September Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed the proclamation on Aug. 23.

"The State of Nevada offers its support to those living with Alzheimer's disease, and recognizes those who care and provide for them, sharing their loved one's emotional, physical and financial strains," the proclamation reads.

Tuell's platform is "Memories Matter: Alzheimers and Dementia awareness."

"I worked for a nursing home while a freshman in college where I worked with Alzheimer's and dementia patients and just fell in love with it," Tuell said.

With a motto of "quality over quantity," Tuell focuses on making her patients' lives as memorable as possible one day at a time.

"I focus primarily on making their lives as memorable as possible because Alzheimer's takes so many years away from them and the small things make all the difference," she said.

Tuell is an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Association of the Northern Nevada and California Chapter, a music coordinator for the Perry Foundation and an ambassador for Youth Movement Against Alzheimer's Organizations which reaches out to high school and collegiate students about the disease.

The 20-year-old Gardnerville resident has held such titles as Sparks' Outstanding Teen in 2014, Miss Douglas County in 2015 and Miss Reno in 2016. She is currently a junior at the University of Nevada, Reno, studying behavior analysis and psychology with an emphasis in gerontology. Her career ambition is to become a geriatric psychiatrist which deals with the study, prevention and treatment of mental disorders in humans with age.