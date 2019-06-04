Mint celebrates 75th anniversary of D-Day

The big guns of the battleship USS Nevada (BB-36) boomed 75 years ago on Thursday – the flagship of the D-Day invasion which turned the tide of World War II in favor of the Allies.

The Nevada’s actions off Utah Beach on June 6, 1944 are part of the storied history of the great battleship and the Nevada State Museum in Carson City will be paying tribute to the state’s namesake on Friday, minting .999 pure silver medallions featuring the battleship’s image on one side and an image of the coin press on the other.

Museum visitors can purchase a silver blank in the museum store for $60 and see it minted on historic Coin Press No. 1. Completed medallions will also be available at the museum store for $60. The minting will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

The museum houses many artifacts of the USS Nevada, including the ship’s battle flag, silver service, photos and other ephemera, and even the champagne bottle used to christen the ship when it launched July 11, 1914.