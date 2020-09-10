Mini business showcases start today

The 20th annual Business Showcase has taken on a slightly different look this year as the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce adjusts to social distancing.

“It was a disappointment our Business Showcase in April was canceled due to the pandemic shutdown, but in its place this September we are having the Business Showcase Mini Series,” Chamber Director Alicia Main said. “Over three Thursdays in September, starting today, we will be hosting a smaller, industry specific showcase of businesses at the CVIC Hall in Minden.”

While this event will be smaller to accommodate the social distancing requirements, it will give the public an opportunity to focus on specific businesses and take time to know their products and services.

The focus today will be on health care services.

The vendors attending the event include Carson Valley Medical Center, Carson Tahoe Hospital, Nevada Health Link, Gardnerville Health and Rehab and Motion Medical Center. “Also joining us will be SCORE and Greater Nevada Credit Union to add some variety to the vendor list,” Main said. “There will be good information for all.”

Subsequent sessions will be on Sept. 17 in front of the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center and Sept. 24 back at CVIC Hall for the next selection of local businesses in the Carson Valley.