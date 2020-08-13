Minden woman wins scavenger hunt

Carson Valley Arts Council’s first Art Scavenger Hunt has come to a close.

The hunt was organized in an attempt to keep interest in the arts alive and generate a family-friendly activity for the arts.

The hunt sent participants on a quest through Douglas County for eight places where art pieces were located, according to Director Sharon Schlegel.

Of those who submitted the correct answers, Bonnie Dillon was the winner of a $50 gift card to CV Steakhouse, located inside the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The winner also received a one-year membership to the Carson Valley Arts Council.

The Arts Council thanked all those who participated for their support of the arts in the Carson Valley.

2020 Art Scavenger Hunt Answers

1. Jaco Dragon – 1525 Toler Road, Gardnerville

2. Student Mosaic – Jacks Valley Elementary School – 701 Jacks Valley Rd

3. Beehive Box by R. Eden – Dangberg Home Ranch, Highway 88 Minden

4. Painting on Green Waste Compost bin – Gardnerville Community Garden, Heritage Park

5. “End of the Cattle Drive” statue – Martha’s Park-Corner of Highways 88 and 395 – Minden

6. Garden Mural – Gardnerville Elementary – 1290 Toler, Gardnerville

7. Lillian Virgin Finnegan statue – corner of Genoa Lane and Main Street, Genoa

8. Basque Shepherd Mural – side of Cheshire Antiques building, 1421 Main St., Gardnerville

Annual Carson Valley Arts Council memberships are now available on the website http://www.CVArtsCouncil.com or at the CVAC office.