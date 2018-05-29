Minden woman graduates Western Governors University

Minden resident Jessica Radke will be among Western Nevada students receiving their degrees from Western Governors University on Saturday.

Radke will be among 6,932 undergraduate and 5,073 graduate degree recipients, who completed their degrees since the beginning of this year, including 292 graduates from Nevada.

"For the majority of my life, teaching has always been my dream," Radke said in her graduation application. Although they earned their degrees online, more than 1,500 graduates from 47 states, the District of Columbia, military installations overseas, and Canada will participate in the ceremonies. Commencement for master's degree recipients will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the bachelor's ceremony following at 2 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center, but for those graduates, faculty, and staff who are unable attend the ceremony in person, the entire program will be streamed live at http://www.wgu.edu/wgu/commencement_lasvegas2018.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval will give the master's ceremony commencement address, and Helen Thayer, an explorer and founder of Adventure Classroom, will give the bachelor's ceremony commencement address.

Areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 4 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 7 months. The average age for those graduating is 38 years old.

WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter, enabling them to move quickly through material they already know and spend more time on what they need to learn.

As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.