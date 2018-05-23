Minden woman celebrates 100th birthday

Minden resident Charlotte Lancey turns 100 today.

Born May 23, 1918, Lancey moved to Minden in 2005 and is still living independently, according to daughter Glee Gwinn.

Lancey married Merle in 1940, and the couple spent the next 75 years together until Merle's death in 2016.

■ ■ ■

A little over a week after Lancey's birth, the U.S. Marine Corps fought one of its greatest actions in the Battle of the Belleau Wood, June 1-26, 1918.

Marine Corps veteran Steve McMorris of Genoa is visiting the cemetery in France.

When urged to withdraw by French troops, it was a Marine officer who answered "Retreat? Hell we just got here."

McMorris said two Nevadans are buried at the cemetery, Harold Vernon Robbins and Alexander Silva.

■ ■ ■

Minden resident Katherine Winans was installed for her second term as president of the California Federation of Business and Professional Women on May 19 at a dinner and ceremony held at Carson Valley Inn.

Winans is a past president of the Douglas County Democratic Women, president of GreenACTnv, a graduate of Leadership Douglas County and serves on its steering committee. During the dinner, the audience heard from congressional candidate State Sen. Pat Spearman via live video from Las Vegas.

The nonpartisan working group is affiliated with the National Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs and Business and Professional Women International.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 775-782-5121, ext. 21