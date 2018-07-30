Minden-Tahoe Airport receives $642,188 grant

A new 2,700-foot taxiway at Minden-Tahoe Airport will benefit from a $642,188 infrastructure improvement grants by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The project funds phase one included design. In addition, the money will pay to rehabilitate 7,400 feet of existing runway and do work on three existing taxiways.

The Carson Airport will get $845,000 to rehabilitate taxiways and access roads as well as update weather reporting equipment. The money will pay for work on all fix taxiways at the facility and upgrade the existing AWOS-III automated weather observation system.

The Fallon Municipal Airport will get $1 million to reconstruct 16,667 square yards of apron pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.

In addition, Tonopah will get $2.36 million and Alamo Landing Field $150,000 for runway and taxiway work.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto applauded the grant awards she said will improve access to safe transportation across the state. The total awarded is $4,998,518.