Minden-Tahoe Airport receives $1.9 million grant

The Minden-Tahoe Airport is receiving a $1.9 million grant for taxiway construction.

The grant was one of the Federal Aviation Administration grants totaling $840 million awarded to airports across the country, including 10 airports in Nevada. The announcement of the grants was made on Wednesday by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao. The grants are the first allotment of $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said.

Among the other Nevada airports receiving grants were:

$14.6 million to Reno/Tahoe International Airport for runway and taxiway reconstruction and runway lighting improvements; $1.85 to Winnemucca Municipal Airport for apron expansion and reconstruction; $1.26 million to Reno/Stead Airport for apron reconstruction; and $1.1 million to Fallon Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing.

A total of 432 grants in 47 states will fund infrastructure projects at 381 airports around the country. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.

For more information visit: thttps://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data/.