Minden soaring team takes gold

The Minden Soaring Club, which flies sailplanes from the Minden-Tahoe Airport, has won the U.S. Gold League Championship and the World League Championship. This competition is known as the “Online Contest” because pilots send recorded logs of their GPS positions during flights to the contest organizer in Germany. The flights are handicapped based on the performance of the sailplane and scored for speed during the fastest 2½ hours of the flight and for total distance. For the League, the best three flights count each weekend for a 13-week period during the summer months.

“During 2020, MSC was first in the world on eight weekends and second on two weekends, which is a phenomenal result considering that 1,029 clubs competed,” organizers said.

The fastest speed by a Minden pilot during 2020 was also the fastest speed in the world at 152.3 mph. On a typical weekend, Minden pilots had speeds of the 75-100 mph.

The sailplanes, which are gliders capable of soaring in atmospheric updrafts, are towed aloft by SoaringNV. On a typical summer day, pilots fly up to 700 miles along the Sierra Nevada or out into the Great Basin. The longest flight from Minden is 1,806 miles during a 12½ hour mountain wave flight.

To see the final results, go to https://www.onlinecontest.org/olc-3.0/gliding/league.html?st=olc-league&r=total<p=first&rt=olc&c=C0&sc=&sp=2020