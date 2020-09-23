Minden seeks money for pond improvements

A pond on the Seeman property is on its way to becoming an urban fishery.

Kurt Hildebrand

A month shy of two years after receiving title to the Seeman Pond, the town of Minden is hip deep into funding the project.

The Town Board budgeted $350,000 at the beginning of the month in order to convert property to proper fishing pond.

Work would include restrooms, a trail, an ADA-accessible floating fishing doc, a few picnic tables, park benches and expansion of available parking.

“They decided to focus on making it a functional/accessible fishing pond with the $350,000 we have budgeted for this year,” Town Manager JD Frisby said.

Staff recommended $800,000 in improvements, leaving several things off the improvement list.

“If we are successful in getting some matching funds which we are hopeful the board has requested to move forward with everything presented on the conceptual drawing,” Frisby said.

Douglas County purchased 35 acres of land from the Dean Seeman Trust behind the Carson Valley Inn in 2011 for $1.4 million in Question One grant funds.

The property provides for a pathway behind from Buckeye Road to Jake’s Wetlands off Lucerne.

In October 2018 the county transferred the 11.2 acres containing the pond to Minden, which has surface water rights. That would mean the town could keep cold water in the pond, which would help keep it habitable for fish.

The pond would be a feature along the Martin Slough Trail, which will eventually stretch from Lampe Park through both towns.

The pond is named after the family of Carson Valley rancher Dean Seeman. Born to Henry and Edith (Bull) Seeman on Oct. 1, 1931, he died May 11, 2008. Never married, the 76-year-old graduated with the Douglas County High School Class of 1950.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1955 and returned to the ranch after his tour of duty.