Minden resident named remarkable mother

Nominated by her daughter, Minden resident Jessica Radke was named a remarkable mother on Tuesday.

Radke graduated from Douglas High School in 2000 and from Western Governors University in 2018.

She teaches third-grade at Meneley Elementary School.

Her daughter nominated her for the Remarkable Women award.

“A lot of people know her as Mrs. Rad,” she wrote. “She’s such an incredible person. She started a book club at the school she teaches at, and not only that she owns a craft business with my dad, and always makes times for me and my sister.”

According to the school web page, this is Radke’s first year teaching at the school.

She has been married for 17 years and has two daughters.