Minden Realtor vice president of state organization

Minden resident Brad Spires has been named vice president of the Nevada Realtors, the statewide organization The election was announced during during the statewide association's board meeting in Reno.

Board members and officers for 2019 were installed in December at the association's annual meeting in Las Vegas.

Spires is a past president of the Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors.

Spires, who works in Carson Valley, has served as the association's legislative chairman and currently the Nevada Political Action Committee. He has earned the statewide association's Realtors Active in Politics award, the Joe Nolan Award and the Realtors Achievement Award. He is involved in the National Association of Realtors and has worked for 27 years for Re/Max, which has presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award and inducted him into its Hall of Fame.

For more about Nevada Realtors visit http://www.NVAR.org.