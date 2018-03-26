Minden Medical first phase done

Carson Tahoe Health announced Phase I of the Minden Medical Center remodel has been completed and the new, south-end entrance is fully operational.

The old west-side entrance is no longer available for patient access, everyone is now directed to the south entrance.

Patients visiting the newly remodeled center will experience easier navigation of Emergent Care and Lab services, streamlined registration processes, and spacious interior areas for added comfort.

"Now that Phase I is complete, we are starting on Phase II, the renovation and relocation of laboratory services and prepping for the remodel of the Imaging area," said Chief Operating Officer Michelle Joy. "Currently, while Phase II renovations are underway, there may be some confusion when accessing imaging services, so please don't hesitate to ask for assistance. We are happy to help our patients navigate through the construction process."

Key components of Phase I of the center renovation include:

• Fully renovated Emergent Care center, featuring a beautiful contemporary setting with ample space to accommodate future growth

• An all-new, welcoming entrance for both Emergent Care and Outpatient Services, now located on the south end of the building (the old public entrance located on the west side is permanently closed; however, the ambulance entrance will remain open and dedicated to EMS)

• A newly designated triage area for Emergent Care patients allowing for a more efficient process and expediting of treatment

• Updated clinical space throughout the Emergent Care with the addition of two new exam rooms

• Newly established centralized registration area, including a light-infused and spacious waiting room

Phase II of the project is scheduled to be finished by mid-August 2018. To learn more about services offered at Carson Tahoe Minden Medical Center, located at 925 Ironwood Dr. in Minden, visit http://bit.ly/2DdChVq.