Minden manufacturer to donate thousands of canned food

Local tooling manufacturer, American International Tooling Inc., is only 60 cans away from achieving its goal of collecting 2,000 cans of food for its company-wide canned food collection to donate to the Carson Valley Food Closet.

Every year for the last three years, American International Tooling has collected cans to donate to the Carson Valley Food Closet to make a positive impact on the Carson Valley community, said Kim Broderson, purchasing agent at the company.

The Minden-based manufacturer has been making seaming rollers and seaming chucks for numerous can and food producers including Campbell's, Del Monte and Chicken of the Sea among others. The company currently employs 28 employees, most of whom reside locally in Carson Valley and Carson City.

In 2006, the manufacturer moved from its 4,000 square foot facility in Carson City to the 10,000 square foot facility in Minden. Today the facility takes up three buildings off Johnson Lane.

Broderson said the company wanted to give back to the community that has allowed the company to grow and thrive.

"If a family is already struggling to put food on their table, the holidays make it even harder," said Broderson. "If we can take some of the pressure off to put food on their tables, maybe they can afford something special."

Carson Valley Food Closet originally gave American International Tooling a goal of collecting 500 cans of green beans. The company surpassed that goal with employees alone, bringing in almost 1,000 cans. The company matched what the employees brought in, increasing the total to 1,940 cans.

Broderson was one of the individuals who went to Walmart to purchase the almost 1,000 cans. She said everyone in the store was impressed with how much they purchased. Broderson said one Walmart employee was almost in tears and said she appreciated what the company was doing because she had once been in a tough spot during the holidays and knew how important the food closet is to the community.

Broderson said the food drive has brought into perspective the issue of hunger during the holidays. She said she plans on delivering the cans to the food closet this week.