Minden manager offered assistant county manager job

The next assistant Douglas County manager was found just down Esmeralda Avenue from the county courthouse.

The $114,920 a year position was offered to Minden Town Manager Jenifer Davidson.

A 2000 graduate of Douglas High School, Davidson has served as manager of the town since 2011.

Prior to that, she served as an administrative services manager at China Spring Youth Camp.

"I am honored by the opportunity to further serve and give back to the community that has shaped me into the public service professional I am today," Davidson said. "I look forward to working with the dedicated career professionals and elected officials of Douglas County."

County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said the vacancy was advertised and applications accepted on the Douglas County website for three weeks in early January 2018.

"All applications were evaluated against the minimum qualifications for the position and the most qualified applicants identified for further screening," she said. "An extensive series of interviews was conducted with a focus on obtaining broad scope and insight from a variety of perspectives. The Interview Architect system by Korn Ferry, was utilized to develop interview questions for a competency-based interview approach proven to provide better predictors of behaviors."

Davidson is a certified public official through the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities.

She is a graduate of Boise State University and recently completed the University of Nevada, Reno, supervisory management program.

Much of her family lives in Douglas County. Her husband Ryan is a sergeant first class in the Nevada Army National Guard stationed in Carson City serving since 2004.

"We are very excited to welcome Jenifer, and we believe she as a dynamic skill set that will be an incredible asset to Douglas County," said County Manager, Larry Werner.

Davidson's predecessor, Bradley Hurley, lasted 44 days as assistant county manager before resigning from the post on Halloween 2017.

Hurley was hired to replace assistant county manager and chief financial officer Christine Vuletich, who took work as Washoe County's assistant county manager.