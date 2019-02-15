Minden man faces exploitation of elderly charge

A Minden man accused of taking nearly $15,000 from his 87-year-old grandfather waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Rhys A. Stefancin-Whitney, 18, faces four felonies in connection with the case, including a charge of exploitation of the elderly and three counts of theft.

He is free on $15,000 bail pending his arraignment in Douglas County District Court on Feb. 25.

Waiving a preliminary hearing is not an admission of guilt.

A man, who is accused of ramming a Douglas County patrol car after a chase around Gardnerville and Minden, is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Feb. 26.

Steven E. Hall, 36, waived his preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Recommended Stories For You

He faces charges of felony attempting eluding, battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

■ A California man ended up spending Valentine's Day in jail facing felony charges after he allegedly struck his girlfriend several times in the head.

Justin T. Rackliffe, 25, of Oakley, Calif., was booked into Douglas County jail late Wednesday night.

Rackliffe and the woman came to Stateline for Valentine's Day and were drinking Wednesday night.

She told deputies that when they returned to the room, they started arguing and that Rackliffe started hitting her and choking her. She said he destroyed her cell phone.

She said she struck him with her fist and ran from the room to call 911. When deputies arrived, she had dried blood all over her upper body and injuries to her face, throat and back.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Rackliffe had a cut to his head he said came from his hitting himself with a glass.

There was blood all over the hotel room and two places where the wall had been broken. Hotel security estimated the room received $4,000 in damage from the altercation.

A Union City man who was wanted on a $10,000 warrant was booked into Douglas County Jail on Wednesday.

Nathaniel S. Ford, 52, was arrested for failing to appear in Douglas County District Court in April 2018 for an arraignment in connection with felony drug charges.

He was arrested in March 2018 after he stopped in his lane on Highway 395. He was taken into custody after authorities found two bags of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Ford faced a charge of trafficking in 4-14 grams of the drug.

Ford is represented by attorney Kristine Brown.

A Reno man admitted to two counts of sales of a controlled substance on Tuesday.

Gustavo Candelario, 45, was arrested Jan. 12 on a warrant issued as the result of two drug sales at a Lake Tahoe casino in July 2018.

He admitted to selling heroin in one instance and methamphetamine in the second.

He faces a maximum of 1-6 years in prison and a $20,000 fine on each count at his March 26 sentencing.

A Gardnerville man who was injured when deputies chased him into the willows near Fuji Park is facing a drug felony.

Logan Wetzel, 29, was arrested Feb. 8 after he walked out of the Topsy Walmart's security office where he was being held for shoplifting.

Wetzel had failed to appear on the drug charges.