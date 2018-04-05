Minden Library hosts family fun

The Douglas County Public Library in Minden has a fun lineup of events planned for April.

Sponsored by The Friends of the Library, this month's First Saturday Family Movie is "Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo." The animated film is rated G and screens Saturday at 2 p.m. The movie is free and complimentary popcorn will be served.

April 14, the library's Teen Advisory Board hosts a Children's Book Swap as part of National Library Week. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., children may bring in a gently used book and trade it for a different title. A wide variety of children's books will be available.

During next weekend's book swap, the "very literal literary character" Amelia Bedelia will make an appearance. She will arrive at 11 a.m. and amuse families with her well-intended-yet-questionable housekeeping skills. The library is delighted to have Carol Nageotte perform as the beloved Amelia Bedelia.

April 14 also marks the conclusion of the In-n-Out Burger Cover to Cover reading program. Participants should turn in their reading logs to redeem a certificate for either a hamburger or cheeseburger.

The Minden Branch is located at 1625 Library Lane.

For information about these and other events (including those at the Zephyr Cove branch and ongoing programs including Toddler Story Time and Reading PAWS), log onto http://douglas.lib.nv.us/.

CCMES annual Friendship Dinner tonight

Meneley Elementary invites the public to join them at their annual spaghetti Friendship Dinner tonight from 5-7 p.m.

Dinner includes pasta, salad, garlic bread, and fixings. Cost is $5 per adult, $3 per child, or $15 for a family of 4 or more. The evening's proceeds benefit programs and needs at the school including field trips, book and technology purchases, classroom supplies, and equipment.

Attendees can participate in a raffle for a chance to win a variety of fun prizes, and silent auction items will also be available. School mascot Monty the Mountain Lion will emerge from his den and meander among the crowd throughout the evening.

Meneley Elementary is located at 1446 Muir Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos. For questions, call 775-265-3154.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.