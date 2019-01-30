Minden Library hosts book sculptors

A special Valentine book sculpture class is 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Douglas County Public Library in Minden. This event is free and open to adults, and all sculpting materials will be provided.

Artists Debbie and Rachael Lambin, mother-and-daughter creators of "My Thousand Words" book sculptures, will demonstrate how to produce distinctive and detailed art pieces from used reading materials. The duo works to "bring books to life" through their multi-dimensional book art; Debbie creates shapes utilizing origami paper-folding artistry and Rachael "manipulates the [book] pages to create stunning sculptures."

Each creation is one-of-a-kind. The Lambins' work is available for purchase at several Napa Valley wineries and in a number of museums and shops throughout Northern Nevada, including the Nevada Museum of Art and Eye Hook Photographic Gallery (both in Reno), Artsy Fartsy Gallery in Carson City, and David Walley's Resort in Genoa. The pair also accepts requests for custom pieces.

The DCPL has hosted several book sculpture classes led by the Lambins, most recently this past November when participants crafted Christmas tree sculptures from repurposed books.

Information about the Lambin's book sculptures, including a photo library of their folded paper art creations, can be found online at http://www.mythousandwords.com/.

First Saturday movie family movie

The DCPL in Minden invites the public to their first Saturday of the month family movie this weekend.

The rated-G film "Gnomeo & Juliet" screens 10 a.m. Saturday in the library's meeting room. There is no cost to attend, and complimentary popcorn will be served.

The Friends of the DCPL sponsor both the upcoming book sculpture class and the First Saturday Family Movie.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. Call 775-782-9841 or log on to http://www.library.douglascountynv.gov for more information regarding these and other upcoming events.

Elk host Bingo on Friday

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks host Bingo tomorrow night at their Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road, in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with warm ups starting at 6 p.m. Regular games get underway at 6:30. Coverall jackpot is $1,199 in 53 numbers and Powerball jackpot is $200.

No-host beverages, hamburgers, and hot dogs are available.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.