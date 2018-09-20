Minden library explores virtual reality

Wander inside an Egyptian tomb, pet a dinosaur, visit the Mars rover, and travel the world.

Starting Sept. 28, the Minden branch of the Douglas County Public Library will be hosting a Teen VR Lab 2-4 p.m. every Friday afternoon.

Teens ages 13-17 will be given the opportunity to drive the virtual reality equipment and explore all of the interactive content. All participants must have a signed parental permission form to use the virtual reality equipment. Permission forms are available at the library.

The Douglas County Public Library is part of a select group of Nevada libraries that has partnered with the Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records and XR Libraries to provide community access to emerging virtual reality technology. This was made possible by funding from the 2017 Nevada Legislature. Furthermore, the library has been given a wealth of scientific curriculum and content through Lifeliqe, one of the leading companies in extended reality development. The library is providing programming and opportunities to use these new resources.

The Minden library is located at 1625 Library Lane. For information, visit the library on Facebook, Twitter, douglas.lib.nv.us, or 775-782-9841.