Minden girl competes in Sierra endurance ride

A 14-year-old Minden girl was the youngest rider to compete in the 100 Mile Western States Endurance Horseback Ride between Truckee and Auburn, Calif. on Aug. 17-18.

Sierra Lutheran High School freshman Riley McHenry was one of 99 finishers of the 64-year-old competition, also known as the Tevis Cup.

She rode Connie Creech’s horse Breezy. McHenry has been riding Breezy for two years and they have competed more than 1,000 miles of competitive riding together. Last year, they competed in the Virginia City 100 as well as many other rides in Nevada, Utah, and California while preparing for Tevis.

McHenry was one of the few riders who received a legacy belt buckle and the Scripps Foundation Trophy for all riders under 18 who complete the ride.

Minden Chiropractor Dublin Hart’s horse, Etta, came in second by a shoulder in the endurance ride.

Hart breeds raises and trains Arabian endurance horses.

The competition travels a rugged mountain trail that passes through remote rugged wilderness and the ride includes more than 15,000 feet of climbing and 22,000 feet of descending. Riders face many challenges including the forging the American River in the dead of night.

Tevis began in 1955 as bet between Wendell Robie and four of his friends. It is the the most prestigious, oldest, and toughest endurance ride in the world. Riders from 22 different states and 11 different countries competed this year.