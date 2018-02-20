Minden Elementary students put on successful production

Last week the Missoula Children's Theatre came to Minden Elementary School to work with students on a production of "Gulliver's Travels" made possible through the sponsorship of the Carson Valley Arts Council.

Actor-directors Blaire Smith and Samantha Fabiani began the week holding open auditions utilizing engaging activities that none of the students even realized they were actually auditioning at the time.

As luck would have it, all 40 students who came for the audition were cast for parts.

"From the very beginning it was easy to see that Smith and Fabiani had a gift working with students," organizers said. "Once auditions were completed they went immediately into rehearsals."

For the remainder of the week students rehearsed for four hours every day after school in preparation for the Friday evening and Saturday matinee shows.

Smith and Fabiani provided everything needed to put on a full-scale production, the set, costumes, lights, and makeup. Since this was a musical production, Minden Elementary parent Elizabeth Hastings accompanied on the piano. Fridays show played to a full house in the school commons and was nearly as full on Saturday.

Recommended Stories For You

"The guests at the show were not disappointed and raved about how such a professional show could be put together in one week," organizers said.

School officials thanked the Carson Valley Art's Council for providing these students with a memory of a lifetime.

"We would also like to thank the Carson Valley Inn for providing accommodations for the Missoula Children's Theatre actor-directors."