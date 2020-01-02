Minden chiropractor’s horse takes top spot

A horse owned by Minden chiropractor Dublin Hart won the American Endurance Ride Conference’s 100-Mile National Champion Trophy.

Running Thunder Ranch Rimfires Etta is a 12-year-old and is owned by Hart and her mother Kay Mathews.

Born in Smith Valley, Etta started her training in Carson Valley with Coreen Hutchingson, Shelly Edwards and Matt Coats.

She was trained in endurance by Hart and then sent to Reynolds Racing in Florida in 2017.

Etta was trained for the 2018 World Endurance Championships in Tryon, N.C., where she was leased and ridden by Team Endurance Israel.

Etta returned to the Sierra for the 2019 Tevis Cup 100-mile endurance ride where she and Jeremy Reynolds placed second in a run-off to the finish line in August.

On Nov. 2, Etta and Reynolds competed in the national championships in Ridgecrest, Calif., where they won the event, placing first overall and first middleweight.

The event covers day and night starting on the valley floor and heading into the Sierra before climbing back over foothills, roads and highways in the high desert.

Hart is a 1983 Douglas High School graduate, who was featured on the front page of The Record-Courier with her mother in 1995 in a story about their endurance riding.

According to R-C writer Treva Lind, Hart has been placing in equine endurance races since she was 15.

Mathews said she always believed Hart could succeed at endurance riding.

“She possesses that magical talent and knowing that successful breeders of winning horses have, that intuition that tells them when they are on the right track,” Del Carlo wrote. “When the ride was over and Dublin and her mom realized they were looking at Etta and rider Jeremy, the clear winners, they both just hugged one another and cried, the goals and mission of a lifetime were realized.”

Hart is a Smith Valley resident. Her Minden practice is located at 1685 Highway 395, Suite 7. Her number is 775-575-7311.