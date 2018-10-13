Minden Aviation Roundup more than big jets

While the Blue Angels are clearly the big attraction at Minden-Tahoe Airport for this weekend's Aviation Roundup, there are lots of things to see and do between shows.

Gates opened at 10 a.m. today and will open the same time on Sunday.

Performances start at 11 a.m., and in addition to the Navy team, includes several acrobatic fliers from across the country.

There are also static displays of historic aircraft, including a B-25 Mitchell bomber, a P-51 Mustang, a Mitsubishi Zero, an A-26 Invader, an Avenger, a T-6 Texan and an F6F Hellcat.

Tickets to the show are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12-17. Children 11 and younger are free.

Minden-Tahoe Airport is located in Carson Valley south of Carson City. Take Highway 395 to the light at Airport Road.

Coolers and pets are prohibited at the airshow. Authentic service animals are welcome, but the airport ramp will be hot, crowded and noisy, which may make animals uncomfortable.