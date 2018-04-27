Minden airport manager joins air racing association

Minden-Tahoe Airport Manager Bobbi Thompson has been named vice president of strategic planning for the Reno Air Racing Association.

Famous for putting on the National Championship Air Races, Thompson has more than 35 years of experience of producing air shows around the United States and Central America.

Thompson brings her knowledge of the aviation industry to assist RARA with sponsorship coordination and operational efficiency, association officials said.

"Bobbi will serve RARA as a vital asset to the team with her extensive background in aviation, previous experience hosting air shows, and managing Fixed Based Operations," Association Chairman of the Board Fred Telling said. "Her knowledge, experience and passion for aviation, and northern Nevada roots made Bobbi a clear choice for this position."

Thompson has successfully run the Minden Air Show for the last five years and has over

She has attended the for over 26 years and has also served as an aviation consultant in the United States and 12 other countries around the world. Bobbi is the COO of ABS Aviation, is a pilot with more than 4000 hours of flight time and is an FAI Record Holder.

"Bobbi's background and experience will help extend RARA's sponsorship reach and also help maintain the high level of operational efficiency necessary to continue improving our one-of-a-kind event, which annually brings as much as a $91 million economic impact to our local community," Association Chief Operating Officer Tony Logoteta said.

"I am thrilled to join RARA and help produce the STIHL National Championship Air Races," Thompson said. "After attending NCAR for over 26 years and then later participating in the Unlimited and T6 classes, I am excited to join the team and look forward to helping make future events even greater."

Tickets are on sale for the 55th annual STIHL National Championship Air Races, scheduled Sept. 12-16, 2018 at Reno Stead Airport. For more information or to volunteer visit http://www.airrace.org.