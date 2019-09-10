Minden 9/11 luncheon sold out

The annual Sierra Nevada Republican 9/11 observance has sold out.

The group has been hosting an event commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center and the Pentagon since just a few days after the attacks.

On Wednesday they will be hosting their 19th event with a luncheon and program at the Carson Valley Inn. Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Brad Spires will speak about “Civil Air Patrol: Serving our State and our Community.” Civil Air Patrol is all-volunteer. It is part of the Air Force’s Total Force and has recently been tasked with homeland security.

The Carson City Christian Ministerial Fellowship will gather at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the 9/11 Memorial site located near the entrance of the Marv Teixeira Pavilion and the Carson & Mills Park Railroad.

The time will give those in attendance a time to reflect, to pray and remember the day when more than 3,000 people, including those on the four jets, died at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania.

Several representatives from Carson City and the state of Nevada will speak, mingled with prayers offered by local pastors.

The city of Fallon’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony is 10 a.m. Wednesday at the City Hall Courtyard. The annual event recognizes first responders and military personnel who put their lives on the line for their nation and community and remembers those who lost their lives on that day 18 years ago.

During the ceremony, Mayor Ken Tedford will give a chronology of the events from that tragic day, and several groups will sing patriotic songs. The Churchill County Junior ROTC honor guard will parade the colors.

Fallon has an added bonus to this year’s remembrance, said Lucy Carnahan, executive director of the Fallon Chamber of Commerce. The Military Vehicle Preservation Association based in Independence, Mo., the home of President Harry S. Truman, is rolling across the country on its 2019 Transcontinental Motor Convoy by recreating the 1919 journey that crossed the United States a year after the end of World War I.

The convoy of about 50 vehicles (more are expected to join on the route) is retracing the original 1919 route along the Lincoln Highway route in all or part of 11 states. Fallon was a major stop on the Lincoln Highway, the first transcontinental road for automobiles in the United States that was dedicated in 1913.

The vehicles departed Washington, D.C. on Aug. 11 and are expected to arrive in San Francisco on Sept. 14 with stops in Carson City and Placerville, Calif.

The convoy leaves Fallon Thursday will take a lunch break at the Nevada State Railroad Museum’s parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, the convoy continues to Placerville to bed down for the night. The museum welcomes the public to inspect the vehicles in the convoy.

According to the World War I Museum in Kansas City, Mo., “In 1919, the U.S. Army decided to plan and execute a motor convoy of various vehicles across the country, on the newly-formed Lincoln Highway. In general, the route began at the White House, in Washington, D.C., and ended at Lincoln Park, in San Francisco – 3,250 miles and 62 days later. This would be the first motor transport convoy – ever – to cross the U.S.

“At that time, the Lincoln ‘Highway’ was a series of roads with conditions that ranged from poured concrete to tracks across quicksand, tracks across alkali mud and across bridges that gave way under the weight of these vehicles. The trip was grueling and the daily average was 59 miles and about 6 mph.”

Furthermore, according to the museum, “The 1919 convoy was staffed with 37 officers and 258 enlisted men – including then Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower. The convoy was comprised of 81 Army vehicles.”

See actual video of the 1919 convoy on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgFiBeq66-E&t=301s

FERNLEY

The city of Fernley and the Nevada Veterans Coalition will conduct a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Out of Town Park’s gazebo.

The Fernley remembrance features several speakers who discuss the importance to remember the day when 19 terrorists hijacked four jets.

NEVER FORGET 9/11

On Sept. 7, the Iron Nation M/C is conducting its 18th annual memorial ride, Never Forget 9/11 Memorial Ride.

Not only will participants be able to remember the events from Sept. 11, 2001, but with their entry fees, they will also be supporting Honor Flight Nevada.

Sign-ins will be from 9-11 a.m. at Reno’s Wingfield Park with a ceremony at noon and a parade to follow at 1 p.m.

The cost is $20 single rider or $30 with a passenger. Outback Steakhouse is sponsoring lunch, and the Biggest Little Beer Truck is providing the beverages. Valentine Rodeo will have live music.

For information or if interested in donating or volunteering, call Shelly at 775-636-1294.