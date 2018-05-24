Middle school students learn hands-on CPR

Carson Valley Middle School's sports medicine teacher Michelle Norris wants her students to know they can save lives.

Norris provides hands-on medical experiences at the end of every semester to her seventh and eight grade classes.

This semester nurses from Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center demonstrated how to perform CPR on adults, children and infants.

During the demonstration Carson Tahoe nurse educators Janelle Martin and Nichole Artom had students practice CPR steps on manikins.

"We're a small community so the more help available the more lives can be saved be it our neighbors, friends, family members and community members," said Artom. "Anyone can help save a life."

The students learned what to do first in an emergency situation and the importance of each step.

"Make sure you're safe, tap and shout, get help, look, listen and feel," Artom recited with the class. "First, you make sure you're surroundings are safe. This is an important step because medical assistance doesn't want to have to save two lives if it could have been prevented. Once you can safely reach the patient tap and shout, rather hard and loudly to see if they are responsive. If they are not, point at and someone directly to get help, then look, listen and feel if they're breathing before performing CPR."

Artom explained that the point of CPR is in the acronym itself.

"'C' stands for Cardio or heart, 'P' for Pulmonary or lung and 'R' is for resuscitate," she said.

Eighth-grader Hardy Leiknes enjoys playing soccer and basketball and is interested in pursuing sports medicine.

"We've learned so much," said Leiknes. "I love sports so to be able to help others while doing something I enjoy is awesome."

Seventh grader Sarah Farnham also is interested in sports medicine.

"When I realized I can save people, I knew I wanted to do that," she said. " I play volleyball and will be babysitting soon, so to know this is important so I know what to do in an emergency situation."

Giving the lesson is one thing, but making the connections and creating the interest for students like Farnham and Leiknes is what makes it all worth-while, said Martin.

"It's really important for us as nurses to give back and start teaching kids at an early age to get them excited and interested about the medical field," said Martin.