Middle school students attend Tahoe camp

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office sponsored a leadership empowerment camp for middle school students.

Fifteen eighth-grade students attended a three day outdoor adventure to strengthen their natural abilities and empower them to be positive influences in our community.

The camp is a partnership between the Juvenile Probation Office, who lends their wilderness expertise and guidance and the sheriff’s office.

Officers incorporate outdoor activities in conjunction with enrichment lessons on strengthening decision making skills, goal setting, communication and teamwork.

Participating in activities in an outdoor setting, such as kayaking on Lake Tahoe and tackling high obstacles at the Choices ropes course, allows these young men and women to step outside there comfort zones and experience positive, healthy activities that challenge them.

The eight graders also had the opportunity to participate in a community service project at Nevada Beach, picking up trash to keep our states natural gem, Lake Tahoe clean.

Our goal is to empower youth to recognize their natural abilities and strengths and to reinforce that when they make good decisions and choices in life, they will create their own happiness and success.