Meneley Elementary hosts art show Dec. 5

The public is invited to the annual art show and book fair at Meneley Elementary school 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 5.

This year’s theme is mountain habitat. Student-produced artwork decorates the school’s hallways, and art teacher Mary Stoll said visitors will have an opportunity to express their own creativity through a number of craft stations set up in the cafeteria. The blacklight room, one of the most popular display spaces in the art show, features a happy herd of mountain goats.

Minden students and their families can participate in the scavenger hunt for a chance to win a variety of art supplies, and the Scholastic Book Fair will be open for business.

Visiting artists from Empty Bowls of Douglas County worked with fifth-grade students to produce a number of ceramic dipping bowls, which will be available for purchase the night of the art show. Proceeds from the ceramic bowl sales will benefit the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

“The Pau-Wa-Lu jazz band will provide entertainment underneath the mountain mural created by fifth grade Art Club members for this festive event,” said Stoll. “The kids have worked so hard, and I hope we have a big family turn out…come see our youthful artists shine.”

Meneley Elementary School is located at 1446 Muir Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos. For information, call the school at 775-265-3154.

Empty Bowls of Douglas County is an organization committed to raising hunger awareness through artistry and supporting charities that work with the hungry. More information can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

Tahoe-Douglas Elks host memorial event

The Tahoe-Douglas Elks host a “Time of Remembrance” memorial service at the lodge on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

The program is “a time to remember (Elks) members who have passed and are now walking on the shores of eternity.” The event is open to the public, and all Elks members, families, and their guests are invited to attend.

The lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

In celebration of November

As November comes to a close, and in reverence for Thanksgiving, here is a poem by beloved Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Robert Frost. To me, this poem acknowledges the emotional affects that can accompany a shift of seasons while also honoring the rich beauty so abundant during this time of dwindling daylight.

My November Guest

My Sorrow, when she’s here with me,

Thinks these dark days of autumn rain

Are beautiful as days can be;

She loves the bare, the withered tree;

She walks the sodden pasture lane.

Her pleasure will not let me stay.

She talks and I am fain to list:

She’s glad the birds are gone away,

She’s glad her simple worsted grey

Is silver now with clinging mist.

The desolate, deserted trees,

The faded earth, the heavy sky,

The beauties she so truly sees,

She thinks I have no eye for these,

And vexes me for reason why.

Not yesterday I learned to know

The love of bare November days

Before the coming of the snow,

But it were vain to tell her so,

And they are better for her praise.

(My November Guest was included in Frost’s first book of poetry, “A Boy’s Will,” published in 1913. This poem is in the public domain.)