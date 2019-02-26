Memory care expert hosts discussion on Thursday

Carson Tahoe Expressions Memory Care is hosting a free discussion on brain health and Alzheimer's care next 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center in Gardnerville.

Memory care expert David Troxel will discuss the importance of engagement and activity for brain health as it relates to Alzheimer's disease.

Troxel's expertise is rooted in the "Best Friends Approach" – a treatment philosophy he helped pioneer that redefines how families and caregivers can enhance the lives of individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Troxel will discuss the latest research on brain health and lifestyle choices that may help delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease, including how activities and engagement can fight depression and improve quality of life. Topics will include diet and exercise, socialization and lifelong learning.

The interactive session will encourage questions from attendees and complimentary refreshments will be served. For more information and to reserve your seat, call (775) 241-1477.